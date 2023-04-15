With 42.5 degrees Celsius Boudh records day’s highest temperature in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Boudh reported the day’s highest temperature in Odisha as it recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius today, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department.

The weatherman also informed that apart from Jharsuguda, Talcher and Boudh also recorded temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and above. Jharsuguda recorded 42.2 degree Celcius while Talcher recorded 42.0 degree C.

Besides, Titlagarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Angul, Sonepur, Sundergarh, Rourkela, Bhawanipatna, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Hirakud, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Chandbali, Paralakhemundi, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bargarh and Khordha recorded temperature above 40 degree C.

Rest of the places in Odisha recorded temperature below 40 degree Celsius. It has been observed that temperature has decreased a little bit in the State as compared to the temperature of last 3 to 4 days.

It is to be noted that earlier today the weather department, has predicted light to moderate rain or thunderstorm likely to occur in different parts of the State.

Check today’s temperature at different places in Odisha today: