Bike-borne miscreants snatch gold chain from woman in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Some unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a golden chain from a woman under Udula police station limits of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Sunday.

One Mitarani Mallick reportedly went for a morning walk nearby her house as per her daily routine. Soon two unidentified youths approached towards Mallick on a bike and asked her about a person’s address.

While Mallick got distracted answering the youth, suddenly one of the youths snatched the golden chain from Mallick’s neck. Mallick was quick to respond and she caught hold of the chain tightly.

As a result, the chain broke into two halves as the miscreants also used full force.

Immediately, the unidentified miscreants escaped the spot with the broken chain.

However, Mallick managed to keep the other half.

Later, Mitarani complaint regarding the incident at the local police station, following which, the cops started an investigation into the matter.

The market value of the golden chain is expected to be around Rs 30,000, said sources.