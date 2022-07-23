Bhubaneswar: Silsila-Binayak Behera family dispute case takes new turn

Bhubaneswar: The Silsila-Binayaka Behera family dispute case of Bhubaneswar has taken a new turn today. This time Silsila and her son have approached Police Station to lodge complaint against husband.

As per reports, the woman has brought allegation that her husband had engaged contract killers (Supari Killers) for murder of his wife and son.

The mother and son have complained that miscreants attacked them while they were returning home in a car. Three miscreants came in bikes, blocked their way and attacked them with the help of iron rod and helmet, they complained.

It is to be noted that earlier on April this year, husband of Silsila had lodged complaint at Mancheshwar Police Station that his wife along with his driver had engaged contract killers to kill him. Accordingly, Mancheshwar Thana Police had arrested the driver and forwarded him to Court. Silsila was absconded since then.