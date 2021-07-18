Bhubaneswar reports fresh 21 COVID deaths

Bhubaneswar: As many as 21 COVID death cases were reported under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the BMC in the Twitter handle this evening, the COVID death toll in the BMC area rose to 637 with the death of 21 patients.

Likewise, a total of 318 new COVID positive cases including 249 local contacts and 69 quarantine cases reported in the jurisdiction of BMC.

Similarly, 272 COVID patients also recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery tally to 93830.

Meanwhile, the active cases in Bhubaneswar also rose to 1396.

Here are the detailed reports of the COVID case detected in the BMC area today:

