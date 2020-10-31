Bhubaneswar : As many as 81 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the State Capital to 29,153, informed the BMC on Saturday.

Out of the fresh 81 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 19 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 62 persons have been infected with the virus from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 226 Covid-19 patients have been recovered in the city in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 27,543 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured while 166 persons succumbed to the virus.

The active cases of the city currently stand at 1,423, the civic body said.