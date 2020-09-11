Bhubaneswar: As many as 413 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases in the State Capital, 112 cases are quarantine cases, while 301 positives have been reported from locals contact cases, according to the BMC.

With this, the total positive cases in the city have reached 15365 of which 58 persons have succumbed to the disease. The active cases in the State Capital now stands at 5110, the civic body said.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” BMC tweeted.