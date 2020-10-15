Bhubaneswar : As many as 253 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said in a tweet on Thursday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 73 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 180 cases have been reported from local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has increased to 26,536, out of which 23,166 Covid patients have been recovered while 127 persons have succumbed to the virus. At present, the city has 3,222 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 299 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.

