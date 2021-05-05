Bhubaneswar Reports 1074 New COVID Positive Cases today: Detail report here

Bhubaneswar: A total of 1074 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 599 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 1074 new positive cases, 946 are local contacts while the rest 128 are quarantine cases.

Patia area of the State Capital City reported the highest number of positive cases as the reports of 54 people turned out to be positive in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Nayapalli, where 52 Covid positive cases have been reported. Also, the old town registered 50 new Covid positive cases.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 49330 while the active cases rose to 9419.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

