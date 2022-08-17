Bhubaneswar registers 53 Covid-19 positive cases  in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 53 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on August 17, 2022, the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,64,414. The recovered cases are 1,62,158. The total deceased cases are 1197. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1038. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 33.

Similarly, Odisha has registered another 553 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,11,947.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (165 cases).