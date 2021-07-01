Bhubaneswar registers 341 fresh COVID positive cases, 363 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 341 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 341 total positive cases include 282 local contact cases and 59 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 363 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 88767.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 455, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1320 following the detection of 341 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports: