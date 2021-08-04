Bhubaneswar registers 266 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 226 recover

By WCE 5
BMC covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 266 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 226 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 266 new positive cases, 204 are local contacts while the rest 62 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 97,380.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 100873 while the active cases rose to 2624.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

