Bhubaneswar records highest day temperature of 38°C today!

Bhubaneswar: The temple city and capital city of Odisha Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday recorded the highest ever day temperature of 38°C. And it seems summer has finally arrived.

Several places in Odisha have witnessed sudden spurt in maximum temperature in the past few days. Malkangiri had recorded the maximum temperature of 36 degrees on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhubaneswar had recorded the following temperatures in the earlier years:

21 February 2016: 40.9 °C

12 February 2017: 37.0 °C

3 February 2018: 38.2 °C

23 February 2019: 39.4 °C

19 February 2020: 33.8 °C

27 February 2021: 40.6 °C

28 February 2022: 34.5 °C

21 February 2023: 37.6 °C

