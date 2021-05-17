Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Extends Doorstep Covid-19 Testing For Pregnant Women

BMC to start swab sample collection from home
Image Credits: Twitter/ BMC

Bhubaneswar: Taking the fight against Covid-19 to another step, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to extend doorstep facility for Covid-19 testing of Pregnant women in the city, on Monday.

In order to avail the service the concerned persons can call 1929 helpline number and book their appointment. The facility of doorstep Covid-19 testing can be availed in between 8:00AM and 11:00AM.

The BMC has started the doorstep Covid-19 sample collection for senior citizens in the city today. A good response has been received by BMC for this step.

The total cases of Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar have reached 62,498 while the recovered cases have reached 50,160 mark. The active cases in the city have reached to 12,021 while the death toll is 296.

