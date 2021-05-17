Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has seized brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested 2 persons in connection to it on Monday.
According to reports, a joint operation by Quick Action Team and Manchester Police conducted a raid and seized 518 grams of brown sugar from a drug smuggling racket operating in the pretext of fishing business. Two mobile phones, Rs 1900 cash and a bolero pick-up van were also seized from the two persons by the police.
The two drug peddlers are the residents of Jaleswar region of Balasore district.
Further investigation is underway, informed the Commissionerate Police.