Bhubaneswar: Yet another shocking revelation comes to light, a telephonic conversation between OTV MD Jagi Panda and the victim’s mother has come to the limelight.

In the audio tape, the MD of the said company is heard telling the mother of the minor to bring her to the office, and then she would take required action.

It is noteworthy that, the DCP of the twin city had been directed by the OSCPCR to summon Jagi Panda, the MD of Odisha Television Limited within 48-hours.

The Commission has also mentioned the name of 6 other accused persons: Prafulla Patra, Krushna Chandra Behera, Anirudha Panda, Samal, Bijay Rout and Subhash Mishra and asked the Police to arrest them.

The Commission has also demanded security for the family of the victim and has alleged that there has been willful suppression of facts by the MD of the said company.

It is noteworthy that the mother of victim had filed a complaint against the Managing Director (MD) of the Company on September 8.

Commissionerate Police has started an investigation into a minor girl gang rape case which had occurred in Bhubaneswar earlier this year.