Bhubaneswar Minor girl rape case: OSCPCR directs OTV MD to appear in person on Dec 2

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights (OSCPCR) on Wednesday directed the managing director (MD) of Odisha Television Limited (OTV) Jagi Mangat Panda to appear before it in person on December 2, in connection to the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Infocity area in the State Capital.

The OSCPCR had issued summon to Jagi Panda to appear before it today. However, her representative and advocate appeared before the child rights commission on her behalf.

Besides, the mother of the victim also appeared before the OSCPCR today.

During the hearing, the victim’s mother made a series of sensational remarks on the alleged role of Jagi Panda to cover up the accused in the rape case.

The victim’s mother claimed that Jagi Panda had met her daughter twice before she lodged police complaint in connection to the crime.

The woman also said that the OTV MD had allegedly threatened to kill her and her daughter if they disclosed the matter.

The next hearing in the matter will be held on December 2.

The minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by several employees of OTV for around 15 days in April-May.

Mahila Police in Bhubaneswar initially investigated the case before it was handed over to the Crime Branch on October 6.