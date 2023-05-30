Bhubaneswar: Massive traffic jam reported on Vani Vihar flyover as 1 killed in accident

Bhubaneswar: Heavy traffic jam was seen on Vani Vihar flyover of Bhubaneswar following the death of a man in a road accident this evening.

According to reports, a coal-laden truck hit a stationary pick-up van from behind at around 7 PM. The crash was so severe that the driver of van died on the spot while the truck driver was rescued in a critical condition and was wheeled into the Capital Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred when the driver of the stationary pick-up van was repairing the back wheel of the vehicle, informed sources.

As both the vehicles remained stranded on the flyover, vehicular movement between Vani Vihar and Acharya Vihar was heavily affected. Even emergency vehicles like ambulances were seen getting stuck due to the traffic jam.

However, police along with the traffic cops are trying their best to clear the traffic jam and bring normalcy on the route.