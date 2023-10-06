Bhubaneswar: Looters’ auto-rickshaw hits 3 bikes, locals nab them & handover to police

Bhubaneswar: Some alert locals reportedly caught hold of two looters and handed them over to the police in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

According to reports, the robbers came in an auto-rickshaw and snatched the mobile phone of an elderly man near the Rupali Square. The three-wheeler hit three bikes when the looters were trying to flee from the spot.

However, some locals and passersby nabbed them near the Satyanagar area and informed the Kharvela Nagar Police about the incident. Soon, a team of cops reached the spot and arrested the looters.

Police also seized the auto-rickshaw from the possessions of the robbers and started an investigation into the matter. The duos were forwarded to the court following their medical tests, said sources.

