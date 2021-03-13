Bhubaneswar: Locals Protest Eviction In Aiginia Area, Throw Burning Tyre At Police Team, 2 Cops Injured

Bhubaneswar: At least two cops sustained burn injuries after some locals threw a burning tyre at a police team while staging protest against an eviction drive in Aiginia area of the State Capital City today.

A team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police personnel reached at the Subash Nagar slum near Aiginia for eviction.

However, tension prevailed in the area as hundreds of slum dwellers staged a demonstration on the National Highway and protested the eviction drive.

Some of the irate people also threw a burning tyre at the police team which left two constables injured. They have been identified as Amaresh Sahu and Jitendra Gachhi.

The road blockade by the slum dwellers also left hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the National Highway. However, after hours of struggle, the cops pacified the angry locals following which the movement of vehicles became normal.

The BMC team has allegedly ransacked around 50 shops that were built by encroaching the government land.

Meanwhile, owners of the shops who lost their business establishments during the eviction drive alleged that the BMC team carried out the eviction without any prior notice.