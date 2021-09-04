Bhubaneswar: Gold loan company manager arrested for keeping mortgage of looted gold

Bhubaneswar: The manager of a Gold loan providing company has been arrested in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday for accepting mortgage of looted gold. Kharabela Nagar Police held the manager along with two looters.

As per reports, Ashis Kumar Gaya, the manager of Mannapuram Gold Loan Company in Chandrasekharpur was arrested. Police also seized gold ornaments worth more than lakhs of rupees and a bike in this connection.

Earlier, on August 25 at about 7.30 pm in the evening two miscreants had looted gold from a brother-sister duo from near IG park in Bhubaneswar when they were on their way to the Railway station on a bike.

The loot had been committed in film style. The miscreants snatched the vanity bag from the girl. Following the loot, the victim had lodged a complaint about it in Kharavel Nagar Police Station.

Later, it was found that the looters had managed to take loan keeping this looted gold as mortgage at the Mannapuram Gold Loan providing company in Chandrasekharpur.

It has been learnt that Police will conduct TI parade of the looters for further investigation. And for that Kharavela Nagar Police have started the process.

As per reports, many cases are pending in different police stations in the name of the two looters namely Bibhuti Pradhan and Subhrajit Devta. Police will take Ashish Kumar Gaya on remand for further investigation of the case.