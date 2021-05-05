Bhubaneswar: In the wake of surge in the Covid 19 cases lockdown has been announced for Odisha where many events have been banned. Under these circumstance, toll free phone numbers have been issued on Wednesday where people can contact to get permission for wedding or funeral related events in Bhubaneswar during lockdown. Bhubaneswar DCP Uma Shankar Das informed about it today.

Residents of Bhubaneswar can dial 100 or the mobile number 8144207100 to get permission for wedding and funeral related events.

The arrangement has been made so that people don’t need to physically visit the DCP office for permission and get the permission online.

After calling to this number or contacting through WhatsApp in the mobile number, people will be guided to fill up a form which they need to fill up and send back. Then, if found okay, they will be provided with a license to organise the said Wedding or funeral event. The permission letter will be issued digitally which they can exhibit as a proof and can take out a printout to show in time of need.

It is to be noted that Odisha Government has enforced lockdown in the wake of surging Covid cases which will be in force in between May 5 to May 19, 2021.

