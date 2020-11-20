Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed that 42 more people from the State capital city have been infected with the Coronavirus while 56 patients have been cured from disease in the last 24 hours.

The people who have tested positive for the deadly virus include 18 from different quarantine centres and the rest 33 cases are local contacts.

Here are the complete list of the new Covid cases reported from the jurisdiction of BMC: