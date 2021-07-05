[Watch] Bhubaneswar: After killing woman, accused also planned to kill her 3 year old son in Bhimatangi murder case

By WCE 5
Bhubaneswar accused also planned to kill son in Bhimatangi murder case

Bhubaneswar: In the murder case of a woman in Odisha, whose dead body was recovered her house in Bhimatangi area in the capital city, it has been learnt that the accused had also planned to kill her 3 year old son. It was revealed from a note recovered from the crime spot.

The accused has been identified as Jagannath Pradhan of Jaraka are in Jajpur district of Odisha. As per preliminary investigation and circumstantial evidence it seems to be a case of murder, clarified Police. It is a murder to take revenge.

A suicide note has been seized from the crime scene along with other evidences. As per this note, the accused had wanted to kill the woman Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu and also her 3 year old son. However, since the kid was at the house of the landlord when the crime was occurring, he has narrowly escaped.

Also read Bhubaneswar Bhimatangi woman murder: Police record accused statement
Related News

Bhubaneswar Bhimatangi woman murder: Police record accused…

However, there are still many unsolved questions surrounding over the crime. Airfield Police is probing the case.

It is to be noted that the dead body of a woman was found in a pool of blood with throat slit from her house in Bhimatangi area in Bhubaneswar. A youth was also found in the same spot with his wrist cut who has been said to be the accused of the crime.

Also read: Mutilated body of woman found in a house in Bhubaneswar, husband detained

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar registers 291 fresh COVID positive cases today, 357 recoveries

State

Bhubaneswar Bhimatangi woman murder: Police record accused statement

State

Covid-19 Odisha: 3326 patients recover in 24 hours, tally nears 9 lakh

State

Odisha: 3.24 crore Covid affected population to get free food grains under PMGKAY

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.