[Watch] Bhubaneswar: After killing woman, accused also planned to kill her 3 year old son in Bhimatangi murder case

Bhubaneswar: In the murder case of a woman in Odisha, whose dead body was recovered her house in Bhimatangi area in the capital city, it has been learnt that the accused had also planned to kill her 3 year old son. It was revealed from a note recovered from the crime spot.

The accused has been identified as Jagannath Pradhan of Jaraka are in Jajpur district of Odisha. As per preliminary investigation and circumstantial evidence it seems to be a case of murder, clarified Police. It is a murder to take revenge.

A suicide note has been seized from the crime scene along with other evidences. As per this note, the accused had wanted to kill the woman Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu and also her 3 year old son. However, since the kid was at the house of the landlord when the crime was occurring, he has narrowly escaped.

However, there are still many unsolved questions surrounding over the crime. Airfield Police is probing the case.

It is to be noted that the dead body of a woman was found in a pool of blood with throat slit from her house in Bhimatangi area in Bhubaneswar. A youth was also found in the same spot with his wrist cut who has been said to be the accused of the crime.