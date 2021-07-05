Bhubaneswar Bhimatangi woman murder: Police record accused statement

Bhubaneswar: In the murder case of a woman in Bhimatangi area in the capital city of Odisha that took place today Police have recorded statement of the accused.

As per reports, during examination of the unconscious male after he gained his sense in Capital hospital, he disclosed his name as Jagannath Pradhan of Bada Mangalpur of Jajpur.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Priyadarshini Sahu, wife of Rakesh Kumar Sahu.

A hand written note which was written by Jagannath Pradhan have also been seized from the spot, said a press note by Police.

When the crime was taking place, fortunately the 3 year old son of the deceased was not in the house as it was playing in the landlord’s house.

From the two blood stained knives have been seized which is suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime beside other physical clue material and evidences.

Bhubaneswar DCP has said that statement of the accused has been recorded. The accused Jagannath Pradhan, who had been rescued from the spot and taken to Capital hospital, and the deceased were known to each other.

Mother of the deceased has demanded that the culprit who has murdered her daughter should be hanged till death.

It is to be noted that body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood inside her house at Bhimtangi Phase-1 area in Bhuaneswar today at about 12 noon. Along with the woman’s body, a man was rescued from the spot who was taken to Capital hospital for treatment.

Investigation of the case is under progress.