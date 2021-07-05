Mutilated body of woman found in a house in Bhubaneswar, husband detained

Bhubaneswar: A mutilated body of a woman was found inside a house at Bhimtangi Phase-1 area in the capital city of Odisha.

Police says, a woman’s body was found in a mutilated condition and also a man was rescued from the house in a critical condition.

The woman has been identified as Priyadarshini Sahu, by husband Rakesh. But he could not recognize the critically injured man.

The injured man has been rescued and shifted to Capital hospital for treatment.

Later, the DCP along with the police reached the spot and will probe into the matter. Police has detained Rakesh at the Airfield police station for further questioning.