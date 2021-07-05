Mutilated body of woman found in a house in Bhubaneswar, husband detained

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: A mutilated body of a woman was found inside a house at Bhimtangi Phase-1 area in the capital city of Odisha.

Police says, a woman’s body was found in a mutilated condition and also a man was rescued from the house in a critical condition.

Related News

Possible third wave of Covid: Odisha focusing on…

Odisha: Central team arrives in Bhubaneswar to review…

The woman has been identified as Priyadarshini Sahu, by husband Rakesh. But he could not recognize the critically injured man.

The injured man has been rescued and shifted to Capital hospital for treatment.

Later, the DCP along with the police reached the spot and will probe into the matter. Police has detained Rakesh at the Airfield police station for further questioning.

 

You might also like
State

Security Guard turns thief, steals vehicle from VIMSAR Campus in Sambalpur

State

Possible third wave of Covid: Odisha focusing on children’s treatment

State

Odisha: Central team arrives in Bhubaneswar to review Covid19 situation

State

Odisha: Covaxin jabs to be administered in Ganjam from today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.