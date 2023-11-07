Bhubaneswar: Accused of rape and murder of minor girl arrested

Bhubaneswar: Less than 24 hours after a minor girl was raped and murdered in Bhubaneswar, the Airfield Police has reportedly arrested the accused today.

According to reports, the Airfield Police along with a special squad had launched a manhunt to trace Ghania Das, the accused, after he raped and killed the 4-year-old girl by slitting her throat at the Kela slum last evening. However, cops successfully trace him today and arrested. They are reportedly interrogating Ghania to ascertain more information about the crime.

It is to be noted here that the family members launched a frantic search for the minor girl after she went missing from home since 7 MP yesterday. After searching for more than an hour, they found her lying dead in a pool of blood inside a room.

Soon, the Airfield Police along with a special squad reached the spot after getting information about the crime and started a probe. Today, they arrested the accused, who is said to be a relative of the victim.

The incident had created a huge outrage in the area with the locals demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.