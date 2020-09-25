Best opportunity to get this government job; Hurry Up! Application deadline today

Best opportunity to get this government job; Hurry Up! Application deadline today

Applications have been invited for the vacant posts of Junior Stenographer as per a release issued by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions have the last chance to apply.

The application process ends today i.e. September 25, 2020. Before registering the candidates, please check the official website or the notification (link of which are given bellow)

Post Details:

Name of the post: Junior Stenographer

Number of posts: Total 03 Posts

Age Range: Minimum age has been fixed for the candidates 21 years and maximum age is 32 years. For further information, see the further notification.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application form: September 25, 2020

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates must pass the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (+2 Arts / Science / Commerce) conducted by CHSE Odisha or equivalent examination and have a minimum speed of 80 wpm in shorthand in both English and Odia. For further information, see the further notification.

How to apply:

To apply the candidate, go to the official website http://www.ossc.gov.in/ or download the notification given in this news and read it. Being aware of all the information, complete the application process by September 25, 2020 as per the guidelines given. Know that in case of any error, the application will not be valid. After registration, keep a print out of the application form safe for further processing.

Click here for the official website of OSSC.

Click here to read the official notification.