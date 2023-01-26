Beautiful sand arts to celebrate Republic Day and Saraswati Puja in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Sand Sculptor Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik expressed good wishes and good luck in sand art at Puri beach.

Clay lamps and some glass are used in the art to create beautiful sand art. Beautifully written on the sand art is “I love India and Happy Republic Day” greetings to the people of the whole country.

Similarly, sand artist Manas Sahu has created sand art in Puri beach today on the occasion of holy Sri Panchami. International sand sculptor Mans Kumar Sahu has created sand art on the beach near the lighthouse in Puri on the occasion of Basant Panchami (Saraswati Puja)

International sand sculptor Manas Sahu has created a beautiful statue of Mother Saraswati in sand art to convey the message of peace to the people of the world. “May Goddess Vidyadhatri Maa Saraswati fill everyone’s life with happiness, peace and prosperity” reads the message.

With the arrival of spring season, the Mother Goddess becomes full of greenery and welcomes it through sand art. This sand art is 20 feet wide and took 10 tons of sand and it took Manas Sahu 7 hours to build it.

In the sand art he gave the message of “Happy Basanta Panchami”. Mother Saraswati is being worshiped everywhere. Greetings on the occasion of Saraswati Puja read the sand art, with the image of mother.