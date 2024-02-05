Baramunda bus stand to be named after Bhimrao Ambedkar

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Baramunda bus stand will be named after Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the known as the father of Indian constitution, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

While paying his rich tributes to Ambedkar, Patnaik said that the Baramunda bus stand will be henceforth known as Bhimrao Ambedkar bus stand.

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Ambedkar was a visionary leader and a dedicated social reformer. He was the light of hope for the downtrodden of the society. He has worked all his life to build a just society.

Patnaik further announced that a special gallery of 900 square feet area will be constructed on the premises of the largest bus terminal of the State to make the public aware of Ambedkar’s great contribution and ideals in nation building. Dr. Ambedkar’s biography and ideals will be beautifully presented here through the use of digital technology. A copy of the Indian Constitution along with various things used by him will also be displayed here.

Built on 15.5 acres of land, this bus stand will be the main means of transportation for thirty thousand passengers per day. In view of this, various convenience opportunities have been developed for the passengers and special attention has also been paid for their safety.