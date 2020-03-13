sex-racket
Bangladeshi sex racket in Bhubaneswar: Four more accused arrested, five girls rescued

By Hemant Pande
Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested four accused involved in the sex racket involving Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bidyapati Saha of Mahidudinnagar in Bihar, Din Dayal Rao of Cuttack, Alliuddin Khan of Piplil in Puri district and Sunil Maharana of Old Town area in the city .

The officials also seized two cars and nine mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Besides, the STF rescued five girls when the accused were attempting to hand over them to customers.

In January this year, the STF had busted the illegal sex trade in Old Town area of the State capital and rescued several women hailing from Bangladesh.

So far, a total of nine accused persons have been arrested in this case and as many as 14 victims were rescued in this case.

 

