Balasore train accident: None of the Bahanaga staff is missing, everyone is cooperating with probe

Bhubaneswar: Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the South Eastern Railway on Tuesday clarified that none of the Bahanaga railway station staff is missing and everyone is cooperating with probe for the triple train accident that occurred on June 2.

In a video message, Chaudhary said, “A few media reports are coming in that a Bahanaga staff is absconding and missing. This is factually incorrect. The entire staff is present & a part of inquiry. They are appearing before agency.”

The CPRO’s clarification came after some media houses reported that a Junior Engineer (JE) is absconding and is not cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation.

The CBI yesterday sealed the house of one Amir Khan, who is working as the signal JE under the Soro section. Today, a six-member probe team reached the house at around 10 AM along with Khan and conducted a search for around six years.

Sources said that the investigating agency is said to have seized several vital documents from the rented house of the signal JE, whom they took along with them while leaving his house.

Notably, a total of 291 people died till date and over 900 passengers were injured following the accident near Bahanaga railway station.