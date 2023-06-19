Balasore train accident: CBI seals house of railway signal JE

Balasore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the Balasore train accident, which claimed the lives of 291 people till date and left over 900 injured recently, reportedly sealed the house of a signal JE working under the Soro section.

According to reports, the investigation agency sealed the rented house of the signal JE, who has been identified as Amir Khan.

Amir Khan along with his family members is reportedly missing ever since the occurrence of the triple train tragedy near the Bahanaga railway station on June 2. However, the CBI team had questioned him at an undisclosed location.

Notably, the CBI team had left Balasore on June 16 after conducting on spot investigating. But, it returned again today and sealed Khan’s rented house.