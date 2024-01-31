B Radhika allowed to retire voluntarily from Indian Police Service

Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer B. Radhika, the current Chairman of Police Recruitment Board with additional charge as Director, S.F.S.L, Odisha has been allowed to retire voluntarily from the Indian Police Service.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department of the Odisha government, Radhika had applied for voluntary retirement from government services on December 31, 2023 and January 11, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on them under Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 16 of AIS (DCRB) Rule, 1958, the State Government have been pleased to relax the mandatory notice period of three months in case of Smt B. Radhika, IPS for her voluntary retirement from Government Service to take care of her parents,” the notification read.

“Now therefore Smt B. Radhika, IPS at present Chairman, Police Recruitment Board, with the additional charge of Director, S.F.S.L, Odisha is allowed to retire voluntarily from the Indian Police Service under Sub-Rule (2) of Rule 16 of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 w.e.f 01.02.2024 (F.N). She will be entitled to all retirement benefits as per rules under AIS (DCRB) Rule,” it added.