Auto driver killed after being hit by pickup-van in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An auto driver was killed after being hit by a pickup-van in Buddha Vihar area of the State Capital City this evening. The deceased has been identified as Satish Maharana of Keonjhar. He was living in Isaneswar slum of the city along with his wife and four children.

Sources said that the mishap took place while the deceased was sitting on his vehicle and was washing his face. In the meantime, the pickup-van hit his auto from behind causing his death on the spot.

The accused driver, who has been identified as Gulu, is said to be brother-in-law of Maharana.

On being informed, Maitri Vihar police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after sending the body to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Cops have launched a manhunt to trace the accused pick-up van driver and arrest him. Further probe is underway.