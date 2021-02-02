Talcher: It is true when people say ‘Honesty is the best policy’. Showing exceptional humanity, an auto-driver returned a woman passenger’s bag containing Rs 27,000. The good man has been identified as Ritesh Swain of Biradpada in Talcher.

People from all quarters praised Swain for his noble deed.

According to reports, Swain spotted the bag near Dera square when he was going on his Auto. He lifted the bag and was stunned to find the bag containing Rs 27,000 cash, a voter ID card and an ATM.

Without any second thought, he took the bag and handed it over at Talcher police station. After tracing the voter ID in the bag, police informed the woman who reached the police station and claimed her bag.

Everyone in the area sang praises for Swain’s noble deed.