ASP beats journalist in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district: Watch

Nabarangpur: An ASP allegedly beat a journalist recently in Odisha who had gone to collect news. The incident took place at the Papadahandi Police Station premises in Nabarangpur district on Wednesday.

As per reports, a married woman from Bargarh area was in a love relationship with Om Prakash Gyanchand of Papadahandi area. The woman allegedly had abandoned her family and was living with Om Prakash in his house.

Later, when the family members of the woman had come to Papadahandi to take away the woman with them the recent incident took place. Journalists were snatching photographs and recording video when the family members were reportedly taking away the said woman. At this moment ASP Jay Krushna Behera allegedly beat a journalist who was snatching photograph of the happening.

On Thursday journalists staged protest in front of Papadahandi Police Station demanding action against the ASP for beating the journalist. However, the Additional District Magistrate reached the spot, discussed with the protesting journalists and assured to take action and then the protest ended.