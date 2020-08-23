The central government has distributed food grains to only 2.51 crore migrant laborers during the lockdown under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. According to the Ministry of Consumer and Food, the low distribution of food grains suggests that the actual number of migrant laborers was very less. Since the lockdown, the central government has been giving free rations to those without ration cards.

This scheme was started under the self-reliant India scheme of the central government, but people are not getting the benefits due to lack of complete knowledge about the scheme. However, some people have spoken about not getting ration even after applying. Under the Self-Reliant India Scheme, free ration is to be given to those migrants, who do not have a ration card anywhere in the country. Under this, each member is to be given five kilograms of rice or wheat and one kg of gram per family per month.

The plan was launched during the lockdown

It was during the lockdown that the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Recently, the Central Government had announced to give food grains to more than 81 crore people under PMGKAY till November 2020. Also, food is being given to those people who do not have ration cards. Those who do not have ration card, it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card to avail this scheme. Under this scheme pink, yellow and khaki ration card holders will be given 5 kg of wheat or rice per member and one kg of pulses per family for free.

In such a situation, if any card holders are having difficulty in getting free food, then they can complain about it in the concerned District Food and Supplies Controller’s Office or the State Consumer Assistance Center. For this, the government has issued toll free numbers 1800-180-2087, 1800-212-5512 and 1967. Consumers can register their complaints on these numbers. Many state governments have also issued helpline numbers separately.

It is worth mentioning that PM Modi had said in the name of the country that under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, all the poor families of the country who have or do not have a ration card, give 5 kg of wheat or rice and one kg of gram for free. Initially its duration was fixed till June 30, which has been extended till November 2020. Despite this, some poor labourers have not got these grains.