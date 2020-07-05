There is a golden opportunity for you if you are searching for Odisha government jobs. The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a notification to fill up several posts are which are lying vacant. The OSSC is inviting application for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil). The last date for applying online is July 6. The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply for the jobs.

Here are the details:

Name and number of the posts: Junior Engineer (Civil). There are 260 vacant posts

Age Limit: The applicant should not be less than 21 Years and more than 32 Years. However, there is age relaxation is applicable to SEBS/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women Candidates as per government rules.

Qualification: The applicant should possess Diploma (Civil Engineering)

Important Dates: 1) The starting date to apply was initially 22-06-2020. Later it was extended to 27-06-2020. 2) Last date to Apply was 28-06-2020. However, it was extended to 06-07-2020 till 11:59 PM

Application Fee: The SC/ ST/ PWD candidates will not pay anything while others will have to pay Rs 200.

Payment Mode: Through Online by using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI

How to apply: The interested and eligible candidates can visit to the official website to get more information and read the instructions before applying online.

Selection: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and evaluation of career achievement.

Click here for the official notification.

Click here for the official website.