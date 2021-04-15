Cuttack: Actor- turned- Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty has moved the district judge court on Thusrsday relating to the mariatal discord case between him and his wife- actor Barsha Priyadarshini.

The Actor appealed before the district judge court after the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court admitted his wife Barsha’s petition relating to domestic violence.

Earlier a complaint has been registered in the Purighat police station at Cuttack against the actor-turned- MP Anubhav Mohanty and his two associates under Sec 498A of IPC.

It is noteworthy that the complaint had been lodged by his wife and Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini as she was not allowed to enter her in-laws house.

On the other hand the Kendrapara MP had written a letter to Odisha DGP Abhay stating that he and his family are not safe and some criminal conspiracy is being hatched against them by his wife Barsha.