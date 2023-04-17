Another elephant death in Odisha, carcass of elephant calf found in forest of Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Another elephant was found dead today in Odisha. The carcass of an elephant calf was found near Bhadrasula village in the Asanabani reserve forest under Betanati Forest Range in the Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the said elephant calf is said to be six months old. After getting information the officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and started investigation.

It is to be noted that for the last few days, a herd of elephants from Jharkhand was here. So, the dead elephant calf is suspected to be one of this herd.

The reason behind the death of the elephant calf is yet to be ascertained.

It is to be noted that only a few days back the body of a tusker had been found in the Bagadhara sahi in Padmapokhari area in the Raipal beat under Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.