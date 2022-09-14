Anand Mahindra praises Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Mumbai: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has earned admiration from Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon has described the CM as ‘man of few words who lets his actions do the talking’.

Mahindra took to Twitter and wrote, “There’s only one way to describe CM @Naveen_Odisha — A Class Act. Cerebral, calm, confident, he’s a man of few words who lets his actions do the talking. One of his greatest legacies will be a model for mitigating natural disasters that is being emulated around the world…”

Anand Mahindra met the Odisha CM in Mumbai today on the sidelines of the Odisha Investors’ Meet. Patnaik met Mahindra and invited him to explore the vast opportunities for investing in Odisha and ease of doing business available in Odisha.

Earlier, the Odisha CM had conveyed his ‘pleasure’ meeting the Mahindra Group Chairman. In his Twitter handle Naveen Patnaik wrote, “Pleasure meeting Shri @anandmahindra ji, the Chairman of @MahindraRise at #OdishaInvestorsMeet 2022 in #Mumbai, the curtain raiser event for #MakeInOdisha Conclave. Invited him to explore vast opportunities for #InvestInOdisha and ease of doing business available in #Odisha.”