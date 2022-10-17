Alleged sex racket in Bhubaneswar, journalists extort money!

Bhubaneswar: In a first-of-its-kind incident, two web-based journalists have allegedly extorted money from a guest house owner in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The journalists allegedly extorted money from the guest house owner claiming that he was running a sex racket and they would reveal it to the public and police.

According to reports, the said guest house is situated in Kalinga Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.

The journalists had demanded money in two installments of two-lakh (2,00,000) and seventy (70,000) thousand respectively.

The journalists had shot obscene videos with sex-workers in the guest house and were threatening the owner to make these public saying that this is what used to happen regularly in the guest house.

The guest house owner then filed a written complaint with the police station saying that the journalists were regularly black-mailing him.

The guest house owner had also submitted the videos sent to him by the two journalists as proof.

The police has reached the guest house in Kalinga Nagar area and is investigating into the matter. Further details in this matter is awaited. This is a developing story.

Recently on October 13, 2022 a high profile sex racket was busted in Balangir town of Odisha.The Balangir Town Police had conducted a raid on a three storied building located at Shastri Nagar area where a sex racket was reportedly being carried out.

Reportedly, seven young girls working as sex workers were rescued from the said building while three youths were also found there inside the building. Various objectionable materials were also seized.