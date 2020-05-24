All Transport Facilities To Restart In Odisha From Tomorrow, Informs SRC

All Transport Facilities To Restart In Odisha From Tomorrow, Informs SRC

Bhubaneswar: All the transport facilities such as train, bus, taxi and autos shall start functioning in the state of Odisha from tomorrow informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Jena.

Certain guidelines have to be followed by passengers and the transporters concerned without any exception whatsoever. However, the rules shall not apply in the Containment Zones.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner issued the following guidelines:

Inter-State movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of the State(s)/ UT(s) involved. Intra-State movement of two wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber etc.). Four wheelers and Auto Rickshaws are allowed with up to 2 passengers apart from the driver. Intra-State Buses, Other Passenger vehicles and City Buses are allowed to operate up to sitting capacity of the vehicle. Intra-State trains are allowed to operate following the SOP of MHA and Indian Railways. Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc.) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminaIs/ stands/ stops are allowed round the clock, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. All passengers travelling across the State by any mode of transport shall compulsorily wear face masks and persons with visible symptoms will not be permitted board.

Returnee(s) in rural areas will undergo 7 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, post which asymptomatic returnee(s) shall be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of 7 days.

If the local authorities find it necessary for reasons related to containment of COVID19 and to prevent spread of infection, they may extend the period of institutional quarantine of the returnee(s).