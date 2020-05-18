Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as good news for the people of entire Odisha, all COVID19 patients from Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district have recovered from coronavirus disease. This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The health department in its Twitter handle informed that a total of 57 persons have revered and tested negative for coronavirus today.

Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of Covid-19. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 277. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 18, 2020

With the recovery of 57 cases, the number of recovered persons in Odisha rose to 277.