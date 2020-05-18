All COVID-19 Patients From Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur Recovered

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as good news for the people of entire Odisha, all COVID19 patients from Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district  have recovered from coronavirus disease. This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The health department in its Twitter handle informed that a total of 57 persons have revered and tested negative for coronavirus today.

With the recovery of 57 cases, the number of recovered persons in Odisha rose to 277.

