Alert! Strict enforcement of traffic rules in Odisha from today

Bhubaneswar: Strict enforcement of traffic rules in Odisha to start from today yet again. It is noteworthy that the number of road accidents has increased considerably.

The checking shall start from today and continue till October 21, 2022 informed the Transport Department and police.

The following will be considered major offences such as:

Driving at high speed or rash driving (Exceeding Speed Limits). Not wearing a helmet while driving two wheeler. Using mobile while driving. Any violation of traffic rules.

The driving license of any person not adhering to the rules shall be suspended for a span of three months. A heavy fine shall also be levied on such persons.

The strict traffic checking shall be conducted from 9am in the morning to 2pm in the afternoon. Then after a break, it shall continue from 3pm in the afternoon to 7pm in the evening.

It is noteworthy that keeping in view the rise in road accidents, the Supreme Court has directed the State Governments to enforce strict traffic checking.

Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has ordered all the district level transport corporations to enforce strict checking of traffic violations.

In the month of September, the state transport authority (STA) of Odisha has reportedly suspended 12545 Driving Licence (DLs) and seized 888 vehicles during its two-week long drive against helmetless riding on National and state highways.

A press release issued by the STA also revealed that the enforcement team also issued 24474 challans to the bike riders who violated the traffic rules and a fine of Rs 63, 98,116 was collected from them.

It is to be noted here that the special drive was launched from August 16 against those who ride two-wheelers without helmets and those riding pillions without helmets.