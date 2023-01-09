Alert! Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express time changed, see details

Bhubaneswar: Train time change alert!

Train number 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Bhubaneswar on 10.01.2023 (Tuesday) will leave at 1645hrs (4:45 pm) instead of 09:00hrs (9:00 am)

This change in the timetable is due to the late running of connecting trains in view of fog in Northern parts of India.

It is worth mentioning that, the IMD has said that the cold day to severe cold day conditions is very likely to prevail in many parts of North India.

Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Sunday and over Bihar on Monday.

The minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted.

However, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over East India during the next two days and a rise of about 2-3 degree Celsius is predicted thereafter.

Fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and no significant change during subsequent four days, said IMD.