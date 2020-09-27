Aditya Das Death Case: Crime Branch Questions Girlfriend Chinmayee

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch today has questioned Chinmayee the alleged girlfriend, of social worker Aditya Dash about her role in his death.

The interrogation lasted for almost two hours say reliable sources. The advocates of Chinmayee were present during the questioning.

Earlier on Chinmayee Mohapatra, who was tagged by  Aditya ’s family as a ‘psycho woman’,  filed a complaint against the late social activist’s wife Bidyashree, Bismit Dash and others at Khaira police station in Balasore for allegedly trying to defame her.

Chinmayee,  a resident of Oupada in Balasore district who had claimed that she was in a relationship with Aditya for around four-five months, has alleged that Bismit harassed and maligned her as a psycho lady due to death of Aditya.

