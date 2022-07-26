Actor Babushan Mohanty on his way to Odisha! Watch

Bhubaneswar: If reports are to be believed, actor Babushan Mohanty is on his way to Odisha. This has been guessed after he was spotted at the Chennai Airport in a video that surfaced recently.

As per a video, actor Babusan was at the Chennai Airport few minutes back along with two other persons. He is likely to reach Odisha either late at night today, or tomorrow morning.

It is to be noted that Odia film actor Babushan, actress Prakruti Mishra and Babushan’s wife Trupti Satpathy are in talks for the last few days after the Saturday’s incident that took place at Satya Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Police complaints have been lodged in this connection. Police interrogated Prakruti Mishra today, while it was not clear where Babushan was. However, as per this recent video, Babushan was at Chennai Airport today evening and he is likely to return/ reach Odisha tomorrow.