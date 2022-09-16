Anubhav-Varsha marital discord

Actor Anubhav Mohanty disregards HC directive, puts out tweet naming Barsha

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Cuttack: Actor-turned MP Anubhav Mohanty has disregarded the directive issued by the High Court. The court had instructed Anubhav and his wife Barsha Priydarshini to refrain from posting anything about or against each other on social media platforms. However, turning a deaf ear to this, Anubhav Mohanty took to his Twitter account to post an audio recording that had previously gone viral.

The audio in question has few women talking to each other over the phone.

In his tweet where he has tagged Barsha, he has asked her whether the audio clip is of her talking to her sisters.

He has further mentioned in his tweet that he has no intention of hurting or defaming Barsha. However, he is distressed by the mental pressure that he and his family has to bear. He has also added that the tweet is supposed to be friendly, and that he means no offense by it.

You might also like
State

Ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Andhra-Odisha border

State

Suryakiran Airshow to be held today in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Possibility of another cyclonic circulation on September 18

Business

Gold rate in India continues to decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.