Actor Anubhav Mohanty disregards HC directive, puts out tweet naming Barsha

Cuttack: Actor-turned MP Anubhav Mohanty has disregarded the directive issued by the High Court. The court had instructed Anubhav and his wife Barsha Priydarshini to refrain from posting anything about or against each other on social media platforms. However, turning a deaf ear to this, Anubhav Mohanty took to his Twitter account to post an audio recording that had previously gone viral.

The audio in question has few women talking to each other over the phone.

In his tweet where he has tagged Barsha, he has asked her whether the audio clip is of her talking to her sisters.

He has further mentioned in his tweet that he has no intention of hurting or defaming Barsha. However, he is distressed by the mental pressure that he and his family has to bear. He has also added that the tweet is supposed to be friendly, and that he means no offense by it.

Hello @VarshaPriyadar3, I’m being QUESTIONED by millions! Mostly by our film & political fraternities! Every single common man/woman wants a concrete assurance from ‘YOU’ that whether the voices in this audio clip are yours & your sisters’ or not!

YES/NO!?https://t.co/miUrM6Momo — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) September 15, 2022