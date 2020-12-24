abhay pathak sent back to jharpada jail

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Tainted IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak has been sent back to Jharpada jail as 2-day remand by Commissionerate Police ended on Thursday.

Abhay Pathak was on 2-day remand by Commissionerate Police and was questioned about allegations of Rs 65 lakh levelled by the SkyKing Tours and Travel.

During the interrogation Abhay confessed that his son Akash Pathak was not a Managing Director of Tata Motors. He even confessed that Akash was spending his money for travelling in chattered flight during Lockdown .

As the 2-day long police remand ended Abhay was presented before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court and then sent back to Jharpada jail.