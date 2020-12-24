abhay pathak sent back to jharpada jail
File Photo

Abhay Pathak Sent Back To Jharpada Jail as Commissionerate Police Remand Ends

By WCE 4

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: Tainted IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak has been sent back to Jharpada jail as 2-day remand by Commissionerate Police ended on Thursday.

Abhay Pathak was on 2-day remand by Commissionerate Police and was questioned about allegations of Rs 65 lakh levelled by the SkyKing Tours and Travel.

During the interrogation Abhay confessed that his son Akash Pathak was not a Managing Director of Tata Motors. He even confessed that Akash was spending his money for travelling in chattered flight during Lockdown .

As the 2-day long police remand ended Abhay was presented before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court and then sent back to Jharpada jail.

You might also like
Sports

ICA Nominates Former India Left-Arm Spinner Pragyan Ojha To IPL GC

State

Pari Murder Case: Orissa HC Asks SIT To Submit Chargesheet, Next Hearing On Jan 12

Miscellany

Annual Day of KIIT International School Celebrated Virtually

State

Odisha CM Announces India’s Largest Hockey Stadium To Come Up In Rourkela

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.